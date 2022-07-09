Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 89

FILE - This Feb. 8, 2020 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey speaking at "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour in New York. Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)