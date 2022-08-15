Rock icon Melissa Etheridge announces solo off-Broadway show

FILE - Melissa Etheridge performs at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver in New York on March 10, 2022. Etheridge will unveil a solo show mixing her music and stories this fall off-Broadway. “Melissa Etheridge: My Window – A Journey Through Life” will play 12 performances only starting Oct. 13 at the midtown multi-stage venue New World Stages. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)