Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to the Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, David "Bat" Masterson toots a conch shell during the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The 2020 competition, part of the subtropical island's Hemingway Days festival, was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Thursday night's contest attracted 72 entrants and a second preliminary round is set for Friday, July 23, with the finals scheduled for Saturday, July 24. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)