'Stranger at the Gate,' an Oscar nominee on love after hate

Bibi Bahrami, foreground, prays at the Islamic Center of Muncie, Ind., on Friday, March 3, 2023, where she is one of the mosque's leaders. Bahrami is a subject of the documentary "Stranger at the Gate" that tells the story of the relationship she and others in their small Islamic community fostered with Richard McKinney, a former U.S. Marine who at one point had planned to bomb their community center. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)