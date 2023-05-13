Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace

FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Clarkson has responded, Saturday, May 13, to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace. She addressed the allegations after 11 current and former employees complained about being overworked and underpaid on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in which they also called “traumatizing to their mental health” in the magazine’s Friday report. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)