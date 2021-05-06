Iraq's prank TV show depicting IS attacks taken off air

Raslan Haddad, the presenter of the local TV prank show, Tannab Raslan, stands in front of a map of Iraq during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, May. 5, 2021. Responding to viewer outrage, Iraq's media regulator canceled the show that lured guests into simulated ambushes by militants, forcing participants and viewers to relive the fear that was widespread under the rule of the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)