COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

FILE - Actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, Monday, April 9, 2018 in New York. Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)