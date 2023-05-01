Paris exhibit celebrates 'first celebrity' Sarah Bernhardt

A visitor takes a photograph of the painting where Sarah Bernhardt is represented in the role of Berthe de Savigny in The Spinx, by Philippe Parrot, 1874, during the "Sarah Bernhardt, and the woman created the star" exhibition at the Petit Palais museum in Paris, Friday, April 28, 2023. Inside Paris’ Petit Palais museum, the public is now discovering the madcap jigsaw puzzle of gothic stories, costumes, recordings, films, photos, jewels, sculptures, and personal objects for the first time together that made the unclassical beauty the object of fascination from Berlin, to London and New York. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)