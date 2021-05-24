Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences

FILE - Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16, 2018. Colbert will return to doing live shows before a studio audience on June 14. CBS said Monday that audience members at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be required to show proof of vaccination before being admitted, and face masks will be optional for them. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)