'Philly on Fire,' 'Bella!' tie for Library of Congress prize

FILE - Filmmaker Ken Burn poses in the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on March 27, 2019. Documentaries about feminist leader and politician Bella Abzug, “Bella!” and a deadly 1985 Philadelphia police bombing, “Philly on Fire," are the winners of this year’s Library of Congress film prize, selected by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. The Library of Congress prize was established to support documentaries that bring “American history to life.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)