P.K. Subban executive producing upcoming docuseries 'Black Life: A Canadian History'

P.K. Subban poses in this undated handout photo. Homegrown hockey star P.K. Subban says he hopes to educate audiences and spark conversation with the new docuseries, "Black Life: A Canadian History." The Toronto-raised New Jersey Devils defenceman is an executive producer on the newly announced eight-part project, slated to air on CBC TV and CBC Gem in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Kadeem Olijah