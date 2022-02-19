Alec Baldwin and family purchase a retreat in Vermont

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont that includes a farmhouse and about 50 acres. The Bennington Banner reports the principle broker described the property that includes a historic farmhouse built before 1800 and a guest cottage as “just gorgeous.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)