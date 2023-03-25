Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

FILE - Andrew Lloyd Webber attends the gala opening of David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition, at the Lightroom, London, on Feb. 21, 2023. Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday, March 25, 2023 in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43. (Suzan Moore/PA via AP, File)