Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children

FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitri A. Muratov, the former editor-in-chief of the Moscow newspaper "Novaya Gazeta," pauses on Jan. 21, 2009, in Berlin. Muratov has offered his Nobel medal at auction by Heritage Auctions, with proceeds to go to UNICEF's efforts to help children who have fled the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Rainer Jensen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images, File)