Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy

A man wears a t-shirt that reads "I hope you're dancing in the sky" in memory of Astroworld victim Brianna Rodriguez who was known for being a dancer as family, friends and community members gathered at La Paz Memorial Funeral Home to remember Rodriguez, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Houston. Rodriguez died from injuries sustained during a stampede at the Astroworld music festival. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)