Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of 'The Road' and 'No Country for Old Men,' dies at 89

Author Cormac McCarthy poses for a portrait in Santa Fe, N.M., on Aug. 12, 2014. McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who in prose both dense and brittle took readers from the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest in such novels as “The Road,” “Blood Meridian” and “All the Pretty Horses,” died Tuesday. He was 89. (Beowulf Sheehan via AP)