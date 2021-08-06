Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining

Tourists wait in a queue to enter the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The so-called Green Pass, is required from Friday to access indoor dining, theaters, indoor swimming pools, gyms, museums and other gathering places and it is granted to anyone with at least one dose of vaccine in the last nine months, who has recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)