DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in New York. DaBaby was cut Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 from Lollapalooza's closing lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)