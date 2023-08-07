K-pop star Suga becomes 3rd BTS member to begin military service in South Korea

FILE - BTS member Suga attends an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Suga has become the third member of BTS to begin South Korea’s compulsory military service. BTS' label, Big Hit Music, said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that Suga "has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)