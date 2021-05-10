Dracula's castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs

FILE - in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2016 file picture, a child wears a vampire mask while walking in the court yard of Bran Castle in Bran, Romania. Romanian authorities have set up a COVID-19 vaccination center in a medieval building in Bran, not far from the castle, as a means to encourage people to vaccinate and also to boost tourism which has decreased in the area as a result of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)