From 'My Policeman' to 'Soft,' TIFF films offer nuanced exploration of queer lives

Actors Luke Macfarlane (left) and Billy Eichner are shown in a scene from the film "Bros." More than a dozen queer films, ranging from rom-coms to documentaries, coming-of-age tales to historical dramas, are headed to this year's Toronto International Film Festival, marking what filmmakers and experts agree is a step forward in LGBTQ representation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TIFF-Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures **MANDATORY CREDIT**