Craig Robinson continues underdog storyline on Peacock's 'Killing It' with new season

FILE - Craig Robinson poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Robinson is bringing one of television’s perennial underdog characters back into the viewing landscape next month. Peacock announced Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the premiere date for the Robinson-led comedy series “Killing It,” which will air Aug. 17 on the streaming service. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)