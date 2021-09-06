Andrea Constand writes of Cosby trial, #MeToo in new memoir

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand smiles as she listens during a news conference after Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pa. Constand has penned a memoir out Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, that offers a view from her seat at the center of the high-profile #MeToo case. “The Moment” debuts amid a stunning turn of events in the case. Prosecutors must decide this month whether to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision that freed Cosby in June after nearly three years in prison. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)