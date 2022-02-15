Action! Met Gala exhibit will highlight 8 top film directors

This combination of photos shows filmmakers, top row from left, Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash Tom Ford, bottom row from left, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao, who will be part of the latest Costume Institute exhibit launching the gala May 2. Curator Andrew Bolton on Monday announced the list of eight directors who will create “cinematic vignettes” in the period rooms of the American Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (AP Photo)