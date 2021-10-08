Cuba's danzón genre: '150 years later, it's still alive.'

A couple dances next to the Failde Orchestra danzón music album “Joyas Inéditas,” featuring a tobacco box, in Matanzas, Cuba, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. “Joyas Inéditas” was launched in two formats: one standard with a typical acrylic case and the other inserted in a wooden box that includes five Cuban cigars. (AP Photo/Ramón Espinosa)