Canadian 'Reservation Dogs' star on increasing Indigenous representation in the U.S.

Toronto actor D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai is shown in this undated handout image. Five years ago, Canadian actor Woon-A-Tai never would've expected to see a series like "Reservation Dogs" south of the border. But with it and several other fellow Indigenous-led projects finally getting bigger platforms in the U.S., change is afoot when it comes to such mainstream Hollywood representation, he says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jeff Vespa *MANDATORY CREDIT*