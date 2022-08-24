Animated doc 'Eternal Spring' selected as Canada's contender for Oscar nomination

A still from animated documentary "Eternal Spring" is shown in this undated handout photo. "Eternal Spring," an animated documentary about religious persecution in China, will be Canada's contender for a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category at next year's Academy Awards. Telefilm Canada announced Wednesday that it would submit Jason Loftus's film for consideration in the category formerly called Best Foreign Language Film. The movie tells the story of the banned spiritual group Falun Gong, who were targeted by police raids after a faction of members hacked into a state TV signal in 2002 in an effort to correct the record about their practice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - 2022 Lofty Sky Pictures