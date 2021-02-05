'Undeniable talent': Stars and arts groups share fond memories of Christopher Plummer

FILE - Christopher Plummer, shown May 30, 1988, stars in "Macbeth." Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Marty Reichenthal