Alanis Morissette blasts documentary 'Jagged' as 'salacious'

FILE - Alanis Morissette attends the "Jagged Little Pill" Broadway opening night in New York on Dec. 5, 2019. Just hours before the HBO documentary “Jagged” was to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, Alanis Morissette criticized the film about her life as “reductive” and “salacious.” Morissette participated in the film, directed by Alison Klayman, sitting for lengthy interviews. But in a statement issued by her publicist, Morissette said she would not be supporting the film. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)