Anne Frank's friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93

FILE - Hannah Pick-Goslar, then 69, childhood friend of Anne Frank, is interviewed by the Associated Press at her Jerusalem apartment, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1998. Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)