'Someone Lives Here' takes home top prize at Hot Docs film festival

Toronto carpenter Khaleel Seivwright builds a tiny shelter in his workshop in a handout from the documentary "Someone Lives Here." The film about Seivwright's effort to build housing for the homeless won the top prize at Toronto's Hot Docs film festival Sunday. "Someone Lives Here," directed by Zack Russell, took home the $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Documentary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hot Docs **MANDATORY CREDIT**