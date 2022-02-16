Judge: Palin libel case jurors knew he'd rejected her claims

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks briefly to reporters as she leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the ruling with a jury still deliberating at the trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)