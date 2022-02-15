Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

FILE - This Oct. 23, 2012 file photo shows Allison Gollust, communications director for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in Troy, N.Y. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, WarnerMedia said that Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal probe found violations of news standards. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)