Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

FILE - Blanks of the Berlinale Bears, the trophy of the Berlin International Film Festival, are lined up in the Hermann Noack picture foundry, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 17, 2021. The Berlin International Film Festival will take place next month despite rising virus numbers in Germany, especially in the German capital. The festival management said Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, only people who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from an infection will have access. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP, File)