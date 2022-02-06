Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

FILE - Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)