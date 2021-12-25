Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway's golden years, dies at 80

FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York Philharmonic's presentation of "Candide" the musical at Lincoln Center in New York on Tuesday, May 4, 2004. Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who managed to land roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as “West Side Story,” “Follies” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy,” died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. He was 80. (AP Photo/Dean Cox, File)