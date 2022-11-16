Pirelli's 2023 calendar celebrates passion behind the models

Model Precious Lee discusses her appearance in the 2023 Pirelli calendar during a press preview at the 15th Century Bicocca degli Arcimboldi Villa, Pirelli's headquarters in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The 2023 calendar titled "Love Letters to the Muse" was shot by Australia photographer Emma Summerton and features models representing their personal passions. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)