New hosts for 'The Bachelorette' after racial controversy

FILE - In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Chris Harrison presents the award for outstanding entertainment talk show host at the Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Harrison will not host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” following controversy over racially insensitive comments, and will instead be replaced with two former contestants, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said in a statement Friday, March 12, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)