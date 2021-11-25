Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID in Italy

FILE - Canadian rock star Bryan Adams poses during the opening of his photo exhibition in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2013. Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed. The Canadian rock ‘n roller disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)