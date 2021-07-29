Janice Mirikitani, poet, San Francisco church leader, dies

FILE - In this Sunday, June 20, 1999, file photo, Janice Mirikitani, left, joins hands with Bill Bradley, center, and the Rev. Cecil Williams during services at Glide Memorial United Methodist Church in San Francisco. Janice Mirikitani, a beloved San Francisco poet laureate who together with her husband ran the city's Glide Memorial Church, which caters to the poor and homeless, has died. She was 80. Mirikitani died suddenly Thursday, July 29, 2021 the church confirmed in a message to supporters who were scheduled to attend a virtual justice event later in the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)