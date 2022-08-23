R&B Hall of Fame headed to small Mississippi Delta town

This image provided by A2H Engineers, Architects, Planners on Aug. 18, 2022, shows digital rendering of the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in Marks, Miss. Organizers are aiming to complete the building in two or three years. The project is the culmination of a 50-year effort to build a hall of fame for R&B musicians such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and B.B. King. (A2H Engineers, Architects, Planners via AP)