Essence Fest is back in New Orleans after two-year hiatus

FILE - New Edition performs at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans on July 3, 2011. Black culture, in all its glory, will be on display over the 2022 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans for the in-person return of the Essence Festival of Culture. Headliners will include Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Mickey Guyton and New Edition. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)