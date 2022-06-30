Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83

FILE - Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his release on $100,000 bond in San Francisco, Aug. 1, 1980. Barger, the leather-clad figurehead of the notorious Hells Angels motorcycle club, has died at age 83. Barger's death was announced late Wednesday, June 29, 2022, on his Facebook page. Barger composed the post placed on the Facebook page managed by his current wife, Zorana. (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File)