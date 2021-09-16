Cyprus recovers looted 18th century church doors from Japan

A cleric and others examine a pair of ornate, gilded doors that guard the altar of a church, at the Archbishopric in the capital Nicosia, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The 18th century doors that were looted from the church of Saint Anastasios in the breakaway north of the ethnically divided island nation were repatriated from a Japanese art college after a long legal battle. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)