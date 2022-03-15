TORONTO - Two photographers from British Columbia and one from Ontario have been shortlisted for a $50,000 prize.
Organizers named the finalists for the Scotiabank Photography Award on Tuesday.
The 2022 contenders are Shannon Bool of Comox, B.C., Jin-me Yoon of Vancouver and Barbara Astman of Toronto.
Founded in 2010, the annual prize recognizes the creative vision and accomplishments of Canada's top lens-based artists.
The winner will be named this spring and will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo exhibition during the Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival and the publication of a book of their work.
The runners-up each receive $10,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.