Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan to testify at Netanyahu's corruption trial as a prosecution witness

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan will testify on Sunday, June 25, at Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s corruption trial to answer questions about an alleged “supply line” of lavish gifts funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)