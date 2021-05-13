Morning shows extend the day to cope with viewer erosion

In this combination photo, “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, from left, attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York, “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King attends "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Broadway opening night on Nov. 7, 2019, in New York and “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts arrives at the NBA Awards on June 24, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif. The pandemic has been rough on the broadcast morning shows, so they're looking to make themselves valuable to consumers during other parts of the day. (AP Photo)