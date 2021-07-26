'Days of our Lives' gets Peacock limited series spinoff

In this combination photo, Deidre Hall, from left, arrives at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif., Jackee Harry attends Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon on Nov. 1, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. and Lisa Rinna attends An Unforgettable Evening on Feb. 27, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. The NBC soap opera "Days of our Lives" is getting its own spinoff for Peacock. The streaming service announced Monday, July 26, 2021, it has ordered five episodes of "Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem." The series will feature both past and present characters of the series, including Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Rinna as Billie Reed and Harry as Paulina Price. (AP Photo)