Michelle Good on why Indigenous people can't 'get over' residential school trauma

Michelle Good, shown in this handout image, says "Five Little Indians" is her response to a frustrating question that often comes up in discussions about Canada's residential schools: "Why can't they just get over it?" As an advocate, lawyer and daughter of a residential school survivor, Good says the devastating long-term impacts of the government-run system are woven into the fabric of her life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kent Wong Photography *MANDATORY CREDIT*