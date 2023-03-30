Pickleball Slam: Roddick, Agassi, McEnroe, Chang take swings

FILE - World's John Isner, left, walks past his captain John McEnroe, right, during their Laver Cup tennis match against Europe's Dominic Thiem in Prague, Czech Republic, Sept. 22, 2017. The latest in a series of attempts to help pickleball find a footing on television is coming Sunday, April 2, 2023, when McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi and Michael Chang take part in a made-for-TV exhibition in Hollywood, Florida. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)